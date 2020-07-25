125 COVID-19 Patients discharged As 4 succumbs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Hope is shining on people ailing from COVID-19 in the country following the discharge of 125 more patients.

51 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Saturday and 74 others on home-based care were cleared, according to Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman.

“All Kenyans should continue being vigilant as the disease still looms large in our midst,” he said.

He said that fatalities had increased to 278 after 4 more patients succumbed to the virus.

Globally, 16 million people had been infected by July 25, with recorded deaths standing at over 643,000.

In Kenya, 375 cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Saturday, pushing the caseload further to 16,643.

According to Health officials, Kenya is expected to have its peak of infections in August.

Of the new infection cases, Aman said 24 were foreigners among them 3 Americans, 2 Chinese, and a Dutch.

“You must be your brother’s keeper, and make sure you observe the containment measures that we have put in place so that you do not spread the virus to any Kenyan,” he appealed.

“You must ensure you keep high level of hygiene and maintain social distance while in public, without forgetting to wear a mask.”

The youngest was aged 5 months and the oldest 90 years.