DCI shuffles 90 senior detectives in changes affecting sub-country homicide units

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Ninety senior detectives have been moved by the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti in a latest reshuffle affecting both sub-county criminal investigations bosses as well as those in charge of the Homicide Unit.

The officers are expected to report to their new working stations by Monday, June 22, according to an internal memo seen by Capital FM News.

Some of the affected include Derrick Kiprono who has been moved from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where he served as CID boss to the Homicide Unit at the DCI headquarters.

John Musembi, who oversaw DCI Railways in Kisumu has been moved to Nairobi’s SGR Terminus in Nairobi in a similar capacity.

Albanus King’oo has been moved to DCI headquarters from Kayole where he served as CID boss.

The changes have also seen some 11 police constables moved to the homicide unit.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua equally made changes affecting 35 officers across the country.