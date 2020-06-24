43 COVID-19 patients discharged as fatalities rise to 130

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – 43 COVID-19 patients were on Wednesday discharged from various hospitals, raising recorded recoveries to 1,823.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi attributed the gradual rise in recoveries to “hard work by healthcare.”

“The success in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic requires the active participation of each and every one of us in our own small way,” she said, “But let us all remember that our first line of defence to beat the virus are the containment measures. Washing of hands with soap and running water, social and physical distancing, wearing of face masks at all times in public places, and avoiding all types of gatherings.” Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi addressing a press conference on COVID-19 on June 24, 2020.

Cases of fatalities also increased to 130, after two more patients succumbed to the disease.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the departed during this difficult time,” she said during a media briefing from the Ministry of Health.

Kenya has launched home-based care for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, in line with protocols from the World Health Organisation.

So far, more than 6,000 patients have been discharged to recover from home, as the country braces for a surge in numbers ahead of the peak period predicted for August or September.

By June 24, the country had recorded 5,206 cases after 254 new cases were detected. Graphics/MoH.

Dr Mwangangi said the new cases were detected from 4,859 samples tested since Tuesday.

“As you can see this disease is now spreading very fast in our community,” Dr Mwangangi said, “we continue to appeal to the public to strictly adhere to the protocols issued to remain safe.”

She said 127 cases were detected in Nairobi while 36 were in Mombasa, 29 in Migori, 22 in Kajiado, 12 in Kiambu and 9 in Busia.

There were also 5 cases in Using Gishu, 3 in Murang’a, 2 in Machakos and Kilifi with one case each in Nakuru, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Isiolo, Kakamega and Kisii.