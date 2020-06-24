Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Graphics. /MoH.

Capital Health

43 COVID-19 patients discharged as fatalities rise to 130

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – 43 COVID-19 patients were on Wednesday discharged from various hospitals, raising recorded recoveries to 1,823.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi attributed the gradual rise in recoveries to “hard work by healthcare.”

“The success in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic requires the active participation of each and every one of us in our own small way,” she said, “But let us all remember that our first line of defence to beat the virus are the containment measures. Washing of hands with soap and running water, social and physical distancing, wearing of face masks at all times in public places, and avoiding all types of gatherings.”

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi addressing a press conference on COVID-19 on June 24, 2020.

Cases of fatalities also increased to 130, after two more patients succumbed to the disease.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the departed during this difficult time,” she said during a media briefing from the Ministry of Health.

Kenya has launched home-based care for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, in line with protocols from the World Health Organisation.

So far, more than 6,000 patients have been discharged to recover from home, as the country braces for a surge in numbers ahead of the peak period predicted for August or September.

By June 24, the country had recorded 5,206 cases after 254 new cases were detected.

Graphics/MoH.

Dr Mwangangi said the new cases were detected from 4,859 samples tested since Tuesday.

“As you can see this disease is now spreading very fast in our community,” Dr Mwangangi said, “we continue to appeal to the public to strictly adhere to the protocols issued to remain safe.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She said 127 cases were detected in Nairobi while 36 were in Mombasa, 29 in Migori, 22 in Kajiado, 12 in Kiambu and 9 in Busia.

There were also 5 cases in Using Gishu, 3 in Murang’a, 2 in Machakos and Kilifi with one case each in Nakuru, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Isiolo, Kakamega and Kisii.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Health Ministry says home-based COVID care is WHO certified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Ministry of Health has defended the home-based care for COVID-19 patients rolled out last week. Chief Administrative Secretary...

40 mins ago

Capital Health

COVID infections rise to 5,206 in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – Infections in Kenya rose to 5,206 Wednesday, after 254 new cases were detected. Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy...

4 hours ago

World

Beijing officials declare outbreak ‘under control’

Beijing, China, Jun 24 – The new coronavirus outbreak that has infected 256 people in Beijing since early June is “under control”, officials in...

4 hours ago

Africa

Malawi calls for calm as it tallies presidential re-run votes

BLANTYRE, Malawi, Jun 24 – Malawi’s electoral commission appealed for “peace and calm” on Wednesday as it counted ballots following a historic poll to...

6 hours ago

County News

Kiunjuri unveils ‘The Service Party’ after losing Cabinet post

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – Mwangi Kiunjuri has now launched a new political party, six months after losing his Cabinet post. Kiunjuri unveiled ‘The...

6 hours ago

County News

Procurement chief tasked to explain tenders in Waiguru impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – The chief Procurement Director in Kirinyaga County was on Wednesday tasked to explain how questionable tenders were awarded to...

6 hours ago

business

Truckers decry delayed COVID-19 clearance at border posts

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – The Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) has raised concerns over delayed processing of coronavirus results for truck drivers, citing a...

6 hours ago

County News

Mombasa Law Courts to resume operations on July 2 under strict COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – Open court sessions at the Mombasa Law Courts are set to resume within fourteen days, under stringent coronavirus prevention...

6 hours ago