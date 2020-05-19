Motorists in personal cars exempted form mandatory mask requirement – Oguna

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Government Spokesman Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna Monday waded into the on-going public debate on whether motorists can be arrested for failing to wear a face masks while in their private cars.

Speaking during the daily government briefing on the status of the COVID-19, he said police officers are not supposed to arrest motorists who do not put on face masks.

Colonel (Rtd) Oguna however defended police officers who have been enforcing guidelines on the mandatory wearing of masks in public places saying the measures are aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Oguna who was responding to complaints from private motorists who have accused police officers of harassing individuals in private cars for failure to put on masks even when they are alone in their cars.

He however urged motorists to always have their masks on while stepping out of their cars.

Head of Police Operations Henry Barmao had last month ordered field officers to file daily cases of the crimes to police headquarters.