MOH rolls out targeted COVID-19 testing in Nairobi’s Kamukunji and Dandora

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – The Ministry of Health has announced two mass testing locations in Nairobi calling on the residents to turn out in large numbers and be tested for coronavirus.

The ministry said in a public appeal issued on Friday the two locations include Biafra Medical Centre in Kamukunji and Ronald Ngala Primary School in Dandora Phase 4.

The exercise is expected to take place today until 4pm.

It pointed out that the exercise will enable tracking of cases with symptoms and identification of their household clusters together with people they may have been into contact with. Mass testing for COVID -19 at Biafra Medical centre began this morning targeting 1200 for today. The exercise is essential for trackimg down cases with symptoms; identifying their household cluster & tracking people they have contacted & quarantining them.#KomeshaCorona update. pic.twitter.com/oWZO80irVv— Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) May 15, 2020

COVID-19 infections in Kenya rose to 737 on Thursday after 21 people tested positive with 42 fatalities having been reported since mid-March.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said a 7-year-old and another patient aged 79 were among 21 newly infected persons four of whom were truck drivers who were tested at the border town of Namanga.

Twelve cases were from Mombasa, 4 from Kajiado, 1 from Uasin Gishu, and four from Nairobi, with Kibera and Eastleigh having recorded two each.

“We would like to thank all our able surveillance teams and health care workers as well as the multi-agency team that has come forth to fight the virus within our communities. They have identified high risk areas,” she said.

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 rose to 284 after people people were discharged from hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the virus is here to stay, signaling the need for nations come up with elaborate measures to prevent the spread of the virus as governments around the world mull reopening economies to cushion millions against loss of incomes.