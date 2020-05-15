Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mass testing for COVID -19 at Biafra Medical centre began Friday morning targeting 1.200/MOH

Capital Health

MOH rolls out targeted COVID-19 testing in Nairobi’s Kamukunji and Dandora

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – The Ministry of Health has announced two mass testing locations in Nairobi calling on the residents to turn out in large numbers and be tested for coronavirus.

The ministry said in a public appeal issued on Friday the two locations include Biafra Medical Centre in Kamukunji and Ronald Ngala Primary School in Dandora Phase 4.

The exercise is expected to take place today until 4pm.

It pointed out that the exercise will enable tracking of cases with symptoms and identification of their household clusters together with people they may have been into contact with.

COVID-19 infections in Kenya rose to 737 on Thursday after 21 people tested positive with 42 fatalities having been reported since mid-March.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said a 7-year-old and another patient aged 79 were among 21 newly infected persons four of whom were truck drivers who were tested at the border town of Namanga.

Twelve cases were from Mombasa, 4 from Kajiado, 1 from Uasin Gishu, and four from Nairobi, with Kibera and Eastleigh having recorded two each.

“We would like to thank all our able surveillance teams and health care workers as well as the multi-agency team that has come forth to fight the virus within our communities. They have identified high risk areas,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 rose to 284 after people people were discharged from hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the virus is here to stay, signaling the need for nations come up with elaborate measures to prevent the spread of the virus as governments around the world mull reopening economies to cushion millions against loss of incomes.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017