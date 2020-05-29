Kenya COVID-19 tally rises to 1,745 after 127 new infections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 29 – 127 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Kenya Friday, raising the total infections to 1,745.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the increase in numbers lately is attributed to a large sample size since last week.

The cases have been on the increase for the three days in a row as community infections spread further to rural villages and to informal settlements in urban centres, including 49 in Kibra, Nairobi.

“These cases are on the increase lately because of the increase in the sample size,” she told a news conference from the Ministry of Health.

Nairobi recorded 76 cases followed by Mombasa which had 19 while Busia had 16.

There were 8 cases in Uasin Gishu, 2 in Kiambu and 6 in Kajiado.

Fatalities also increased to 62 after four more patients succumbed in Mombasa.

Dr Mwangangi said they all had underlying conditions, including Diabetes.

“We can stop this, if we all cooperate, and deal this monster a fatal blow. The silver bullet that is needed to do this is largely behavior change and internal drive to observe the various restrictions that have been advocated for by the Ministry of Health,” the CAS asserted.

The government has warned Kenyans against dropping the guard, after increased cases of people not using masks in public places were reported.

“We have noted areas where people have thrown caution into the wind and to some people, life is back to normal,” she said, “We would like to warn our people that the situation has not stabilized.”

She urged Kenyans to continue following all the protective measures laid down by the government, to curb the spread of the disease.

The CAS said unlike before, Kenyans have already started voluntarily turning out for testing.

“This is encouraging because it is the only way we will know where the virus is for us to be able to take action against it,” she said.

She said 17 more people had been discharged from hospital, raising the number of recoveries so far to 438.