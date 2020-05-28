Connect with us

Kibera slum in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

Corona Virus

COVID-19 red alert in Kibra as 35 cases recorded

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The government is concerned at increased infections of coronavirus in Kibra, home to thousands of slum dwellers in the capital Nairobi.  

Out of the 90 COVID -19 cases recorded in Nairobi on Thursday, Kibra accounted for 35 cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the trend was worrying and has urged the area residents to adhere to the government’s measures to combat the spread of the virus which has had infected 1,618 people in the country by May 28. It has killed 58 people so far.

“The more we test, the higher the number of positive cases that we are likely to get,” the CS said while cautioning against stigmatization,” Kagwe on a visit to Kiambu County.

Langata recorded 15 cases, Makadara 9, Westlands 8, Embakasi Central 6, Embakas West 5 and Mathare 1 after tests on 2,831 samples.

After recording 123 cases that were the highest on a single day on Wednesday, 147 cases were recorded on Thursday raising the tally to 1,618.

“We must take this pandemic very seriously because as you can see the numbers are rising,” said Mutahi Kagwe, the country’s Health Cabinet Secretary, on a tour of Kiambu County.

In the latest tally released on Thursday, Nairobi and Mombasa counties accounted for the lion share.

The new cases, he said, were tested from quarantine facilities while others were picked up by the Ministry of Health surveillance teams.

So far, he said, public health officials have tested more than 70,172 across the country.

Of the new infections, the CS said the youngest is 1-year-old and the oldest 87 years—all Kenyans.

As the cases of infections in the country continue to increase in the country, he said the numbers of recoveries have also risen to 421, after 13 patients were discharged.

He said fatality cases had also increased to 58 after 3 people succumbed in Thika and Mombasa County. Both had other underlying issues.

