COVID-19 fatalities in Kenya rise to 36

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Three more COVID-19 patients have succumbed in Kenya, raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 36.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said the three fatalities were recorded in Mombasa, where two patients died at home. The third died in hospital.

Kenya has so far registered 715 positive cases after 15 new infections were reported on Tuesday.

The 15 were identified from 978 samples which were tested since Monday. Kenya has so far tested 33, 916 samples.

“In terms of age, the youngest one is one year and eight months old while the oldest is 62 years,” Dr Aman said of the new cases. 10 are males and five are females.

Seven of the cases were confirmed in Mombasa, three in Migori, two from Wajir and one each from Nairobi, Machakos and Kiambu.

“In terms of estates, Mombasa, Mvita had five cases and one each from Jomvu and Kisauni, in Migori the three cases are from Kuria East and in Wajir the cases are in Gulete Dere in Wajir South and Griftohaga in Wajir West while in Nairobi the one case was from Githurai and in Machakas in Kathiani,” he said.

Eight more patients have been discharged from hospital bringing the tally of the number of recoveries in the country to 259 with health care workers lauded for their efforts in preventing the spread of the virus.

“We continue to appreciate and thank our health care workers for this great that they are performing,” he said.