Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/CFM

Sh1.3 billion utilized so far in COVID-19 containment efforts

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – The government has so far spent Sh1.3 billion in efforts to combat coronavirus , a global pandemic which has infected 384 people in the country and claimed fifteen lives.

Sh 330 million according to a detailed report presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday was spent on laboratory equipment with Sh277 million funding procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Test kits were procured at the cost of Sh196 million while fuel and maintenance of approximately 30 vehicles cost the taxpayer Sh14 million.

The Sh1.3 billion expenditure include a Sh1 billion donation by World Bank under Transforming Health Systems (THS) for Universal Care Project.

“USD 10 million were negotiated under the THS initiative and have been earmarked for emergency response including; procurement of PPEs, medicines, setting up of isolation facilities and the operations centre,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said in the report.

According to the document, Sh70 million was channeled towards communications. Tea and snacks accounted for Sh4 million while Sh42 million was used to lease 15 ambulances.

Stationery including printing papers and toners cost Sh6.5 million while airtime for approximately 500 staff cost Sh2 million.

Accommodation of 30 healthcare workers in need of quarantine services for three months cost  Sh2 million.

“The excess expenditure will be drawn from the additional funds from the World Bank.
Contracts have already been entered into for the above procurement,” the Health CS clarified.

The Ministry is awaiting an additional Sh 2.3 billion from the World Bank to support the national response COVID-19.

“A further USD 50 million has been negotiated to support COVID response. Already Sh 2.66 billion is being processed to be accessed in the IFMIS. Additional Shs 2.34 billion will be confirmed upon finalization of Supplementary No.II for FY 2019/20,” Kagwe told lawmakers.

The government, according to the health ministry, has been earmarked an additional Sh1 billion for hiring of health care workers. The funds will be utilized until June 2020.

A further Sh300 was channeled to State departments to support response to the pandemic.

“Sh300 million was disbursed to various Government institutions for mitigation measures against COVID 19,” the Ministry of Health noted.

Sh150 million was disbursed to Kenyatta National Hospital to provide additional bed capacity at Mbagathi Hospital Infectious Disease Unit handling COVID-19 patients.

The Ministry of Defense will receive Sh75 million, while the Ministry of Health will get Sh48.5 million for logistics at isolation and quarantine centers.

National Youth Service was allocated Sh10 million to provide security at the isolation and quarantine facilities.

Further Sh5 million was allocated to State Department of Communications to facilitate community outreaches and media tours across the country.

