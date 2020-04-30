Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

KNH’s Mbagathi Infectious Disease Unit receives Sh150mn to support virus war

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – The National Treasury has allocated Sh150 million to enhance bed capacity at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit located in Mbagathi Hospital.

The funds are part of Sh300 million released by the government to various State institutions to support COVID-19 for mitigation measures.

The Ministry of Defense will receive Sh75 million, while the Ministry of Health will get Sh48.5 million to support containment measures and logistics at the isolation and quarantine centers.

Foreign Affairs Ministry has been allocated Sh10 million so as to facilitate and support Kenyan students in Wuhan, China.

Another Sh10 million has been allocated to the National Youth Service to provide security at isolation and quarantine facilities.

Further Sh5 million has been set aside for the State Department of Communications, to cater for expenses of community outreaches and media tours across the country.

State Department for Public Works has been allocated Sh1.5 million to facilitate the completion of construction works, fencing and provision of access roads to the Isolation Center at Mbagathi Hospital.

A detailed plan presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday indicated an additional Sh1 billion had been earmarked for the hiring of health care workers. The money will be utilized until June.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Sh1 billion allocation is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive, aimed at enhancing the capacity of health workers to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has also benefited from donations from other institutions including World Bank which has so far disbursed Sh1 billion to support virus containment efforts.

The COVID-19 Emergency Fund has also received donations from corporate entities, international development partners and well wishers. The monies will be used to source for Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs)v as well as supplies for laboratories to support testing.

As of April 16 the fund had raised Sh1 billion.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017