Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The remarks by the Head of State came amid concern after a video clip emerged showing a group of individuals quarantined at KMTC's Nairobi campus jumping over the fence to escape government-imposed 14-day quarantine/PSCU

Capital Health

KMTC quarantine escapees to be tracked, placed under quarantine – Govt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya April 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday said individuals who escaped quarantine from Kenya Medical Training College will be tracked down and arrested for flouting public health guidelines on COVID-19.

Speaking during an interview with Kiswahili-broadcasting radio stations at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, he said individuals who escaped are known and will be forced to complete the mandatory isolation period.

The remarks by the Head of State came amid concern after a video clip emerged showing a group of individuals quarantined at KMTC’s Nairobi campus jumping over the fence to escape government-imposed 14-day quarantine.

“Even to those we saw escaping, do not think you have won,we shall find you, you will come back and will continue  with quarantine, you will go back to the facility,” he said.

As of April 22, 296 people had been infected and 14 lives claimed with more than 1,000 still under quarantine.

He further condemned as reckless actions by the escapees saying they were endangering the lives of Kenyans who are abiding by the law and protecting themselves against the disease.

“Why should you be a burden to Kenyans abiding by the law,why should you flouting the guideline and go roam about?” he posed.

The President urged Kenyans to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to contain the further spread of the virus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He clarified that the government is focused on catering for those who cannot afford quarantine expenses saying those who flout regulations will be foot their own bills.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011