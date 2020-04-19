Healthy eating and exercise key in defeating COVID-19-kagwe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19- Kenyans have been urged to eat healthy and engage in physical exercises to be able to defeat COVID-19.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says people with a higher level of immunity have proved to have a speedy recovery rate.

“As we continue with the fight against COVID-19 disease, I want to emphasize the importance of nutrition, hydration and physical activity. Consumption of a healthy diet and engaging in regular physical activities helps to strengthen our immune systems, lower the risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases and speed up recovery from illnesses,” the CS said on Saturday when he announced 16 new positive cases, raising the total infections in the country to 262.

By Saturday, 12 people had succumbed to the pandemic, with 60 having recovered and discharged from hospital.

Kagwe however, cautioned unscrupulous traders spreading false information about their products, saying this is not the time to confuse people or engage in public theatrics.

“While we encourage acts of charity, we advise Kenyans to get factual public health information from credible sources, such as professional healthcare providers, the Ministry of Health, and the World Health Organization’s website,” he said.

He emphasized on the need for self-discipline, to curb the spread of the disease which has now extended to various counties.

Kenya is already implementing a dusk to dawn curfew declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta two weeks ago across the country.

He also declared cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties which have recorded high infection cases.

And ti curb the spread of the virus, the government has placed more than 1000 people in quarantine in various facilities across the country.

But Kagwe says some Kenyans have employed dirty tricks, including bribing authorities out of quarantine facilities.

In Mandera, he said, there are people who bribed their way of out of a quarantine facility.

“To our brothers and sisters in our quarantine and isolation centers, we feel what you are going through. Most of you have kept the promise, except for a few who have wavered. Everybody is being called upon to make a little sacrifice. It is much better to be counted as among those that helped keep COVID-19 at bay, than to be counted as the inconsiderate few who failed to appreciate the danger that this pandemic presents,” the CS said.