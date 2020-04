NAIROBI, Kenya, April 22 – Mandera County Wednesday joined the list of devolved units placed under a containment order after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi declared the cessation of movement into and out of the north east county following an increase in community infections.

Mandera now joins Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi all placed under containment to avert the spread of coronavirus on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health.

More to follow…