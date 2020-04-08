Connect with us

Immigration Director General Alexander Muteshi said the exercise will be done online though the foreign nationals service portal beginning April 13 and is a mandatory requirement for all foreigners in the country whose permits have expired/FILE

Corona Virus

Foreign nationals with expired permits to renew them online: Immigration Department

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – Foreign nationals with expired passes and residency permits can renew them online from Monday, the Immigration Department announced on Wednesday.

Immigration Director General Alexander Muteshi said the exercise will be done online though the foreign nationals service portal beginning April 13 and is a mandatory requirement for all foreigners in the country whose permits have expired.

The services had been suspended for a period of 30 days on March 13.

The move is aimed to cater for foreigners who are  unable to leave the country in wake of COVID-19 which has halted movements including the suspension of international passenger flights.

The government has also suspended movements in and out of Nairobi for a period of 21 days.

Similar restrictions will be imposed on Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi which have been identified as high-risk counties accounting for 14 per cent of reported cases, beginning this evening.

Once applications are approved, applicants will get a notification which they can download and print for use whenever they are required to present their passes and residency permits.

Muteshi further said those making new applications including citizenship and permits will be required to submit the required documents at designated points at the immigration offices.

“Application forms for permits, passes, citizenship and multiple journey visa applied online may be placed at the drop box located at Nyayo House,” he said.

“You are advised to place the payment receipt, invoices, security bond and approval acknowledgements.”

