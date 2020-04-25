COVID-19: Nairobi, Mombasa and Kilifi containment order extended for 21 days

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday ordered a 21-day extension of a containment order already in effect in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kilifi in sustained measures to avert the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Similarly, the National Security Council also sanctioned the extension of a dusk-to-dawn curfew for an additional 21 days.

“Cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be extended for 21 days. The nationwide curfew shall be extended for 21 days,” he said.

During his fifth national address on coronavirus, the Head of State said security services will upscale response at border points adding that more stringent measures will be taken in consultation with county governments to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The counties of Mandera, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa have registered higher cases. If this worrying trend does not reverse, more stringent measures will be taken in consultation with respective county governments,” he remarked.

Kenyatatta announced 7 more coronavirus cases raising the number of infections registered in the country to 343 with the death toll standing at 14.

98 patients have since recovered.