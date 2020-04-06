COVID-19: Court extends Gideon Saburi’s incarceration to Thursday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, April 6 – Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, who is accused of faulting self-quarantine regulations on COVID-19, will be detained at the Port Police Station in Mombasa County until Thursday.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti gave the order on Monday after he was arraigned before her to face charges of refusing to isolate himself upon arrival from an official trip to Germany on March 6.

The prosecution sought to detain Saburi for 14 more days at Manyani prison pending completion of investigations.

Investigators said they were concerned for Saburi’s safety stating the Kilifi residents were angered by the Deputy Governor’s actions hence he could be subjected to mob justice if released.

The prosecution equally argued that Saburi’s past record is testimony that he could defy a self-quarantine advisory from hospital after recovering from the coronavirus.

He is required to self-quarantine for a 14-day period following his release from Coast General Hospital Isolation Centre after recovering from COVID-19.

Saburi’s legal team had objected to the prosecution’s appeal to have their client detained at Manyani GK Prison for 14 days stating that he was not a flight risk since he cannot flee outside the country SINCE all international passenger flights have since been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kenya had registered 142 coronavirus cases as at Sunday, April 5.

The health ministry has confirmed four people had recovered from the virus with four others including a 66-year-old and a six-year-old having succumbed.

The four persons who died all had pre-exiting conditions, the health ministry indicated.