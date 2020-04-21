COVID-19 cases in Kenya rise to 296

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- The number of people with coronavirus disease in the country has increased to 296, after 15 people tested positive- all of them with no history of recent travel out of the country.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said of the new cases, 7 are from Mombasa County, 6 from Nairobi and two from Mandera. Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health Dr Mercy Mwangangi addressing a press conference on COVID-19 on April 21, 2020.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Dr Mwangangi said the new cases show the virus has made its way from the initial hotspots and is slowly getting to the interior parts of the country.

“Eleven are Kenyans, while four are foreign nationals. With regard to gender, 7 are males and 8 are women,” she said.

Of the 15, she said, 9 were picked by the Ministry of Health surveillance team while the remaining 6 were in quarantine centres.

“This is a clear indication that the infection is increasingly growing within communities. It is very critical that we observe the measures that we have put in place, in a bid to contain it,” the CAS said.

The number of recoveries have also increased to 74, after five more people were discharged from hospital.

She cautioned Kenyans and specifically the youths to remain vigilant and to observe all the precautionary measures put in place by the government, saying the disease “does not respect age or status.”