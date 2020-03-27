You will be arrested for violating night curfew: IG warns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has warned of tough action on anyone violating the night curfew that kicks off Friday, as part of measures by the government to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

The 7pm to 5am curfew was decreed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, and subsequently gazetted by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Only people offering 20 essential services will be exempted from the curfew, including the security forces, medical personnel and the media.

“How I will deal with those breaking the law, leave it to me,” the IG said Friday, when he flanked Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in his daily press conference.

But the IG assured, “that I will act within the law.”

The police boss said only motor vehicles offering essential services will be permitted to be operational, with roadblocks expected to be mounted across the country.

“Vehicles on the road will be subjected to inspection and thorough scrutiny to confirm they are in line with the essential services they are providing,” Mutyambai said.

CS Kagwe said the curfew was necessitated by the need to ensure people observe social distancing- a precautionary measure largely flouted at night.

Of those in the spotlight include public service vehicle operators, whom the CS said have been turning a blind eye and ferrying more passengers despite the risks of the disease.

One person has died of coronavirus in Kenya, while 30 remain hospitalised.

On Frifday, CS Kagwe said police had launched an investigation on the death of a woman said to have committed suicide in Nakuru while on isolation.