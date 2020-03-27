Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
IG Mutyambai briefs security officers during. He said Friday he has deployed heavy patrols to enforce the night curfew. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

You will be arrested for violating night curfew: IG warns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has warned of tough action on anyone violating the night curfew that kicks off Friday, as part of measures by the government to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

The 7pm to 5am curfew was decreed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, and subsequently gazetted by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Only people offering 20 essential services will be exempted from the curfew, including the security forces, medical personnel and the media.

“How I will deal with those breaking the law, leave it to me,” the IG said Friday, when he flanked Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in his daily press conference.

But the IG assured, “that I will act within the law.”

The police boss said only motor vehicles offering essential services will be permitted to be operational, with roadblocks expected to be mounted across the country.

“Vehicles on the road will be subjected to inspection and thorough scrutiny to confirm they are in line with the essential services they are providing,” Mutyambai said.

CS Kagwe said the curfew was necessitated by the need to ensure people observe social distancing- a precautionary measure largely flouted at night.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Of those in the spotlight include public service vehicle operators, whom the CS said have been turning a blind eye and ferrying more passengers despite the risks of the disease.

One person has died of coronavirus in Kenya, while 30 remain hospitalised.

On Frifday, CS Kagwe said police had launched an investigation on the death of a woman said to have committed suicide in Nakuru while on isolation.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020