Nairobi streets fumigated to combat spread of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – The Ministry of Health has kicked the fumigation of Nairobi streets as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

By March 18, Kenya has confirmed seven cases, all imported from the US and UK and on people who came into contact with victims, while more than 20 were quarantined.

A search was underway for 85 people said to have interacted or were in contact with one of the positive case–a woman who escaped Mbagathi Hospital, but was later traced and taken back for treatment.

On Thursday, officials were seen fumigating crowded streets like Tom Mboya and bus stations.

Transport Principal Secretary Charles Hinga on Thursday held a press conference at the Kencom bus station, where he directed matatu operators to always ensure windows are open during trips.

He also urged them to maintain cleanliness on their vehicles, while minimising handling cash.

“We want them to reduce the handling of cash,” he said, adding that mobile communication service provider Safaricom was working on a platform to be used by the transport sector, through M-Pesa.

The telco has already waived fees for transactions for amounts below Sh1000.

All passengers are also supposed to sanitize while boarding the vehicles.

The virus has so far claimed 8,987 lives across the world and infected 220,346 people. At least 85, 778 people have recovered.