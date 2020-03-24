Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
City Mortuary in Nairobi.

Capital Health

nairobi joins other counties in waiving mortuary fees to enable quick disposals

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24- Several counties have now waived mortuary fees to enable families dispose off bodies of loved ones, to ensure there are no funerals that pull large crowds.

Kakamega and Uasin Gishu counties waived the charges last week, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has so far infected 16 people in Kenya, and left hundreds quarantined.

On Tuesday, Nairobi County issued a 7-day notice for families to collect bodies of their loved ones from the City mortuary and all other county hospitals for burial.

Nairobi County Health Executive Committee Member Hitan Majevda said only bodies with police cases will be exempted.

“Interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect bodies before March 31, 2020. Failure to which the County government of Nairobi will seek authority for disposal,” he said.

He said the move is also aimed at clearing morgues.

On Monday, Makueni county government issued an order that all bodies lying in mortuaries must be picked within 48 hours failure to which “the county will bury them without consent according to the Public Health Act,”

The county waived mortuary charges but asked families that funeral services be limited to 10 people, mainly family members.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order of social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi also ordered the immediate discharge of all patients who are stable to decongest the county government health facilities following the threat of coronavirus in the region.

Kingi, whose deputy Gideon Saburi tested positive for coronavirus, said only the critically ill should be left in hospital.

He said he had waived all the pending charges for all the patients who will be discharged.

The Governor also ordered the immediate release of all dead bodies that are in the county morgues, for immediate disposal by family members.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020