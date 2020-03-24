nairobi joins other counties in waiving mortuary fees to enable quick disposals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24- Several counties have now waived mortuary fees to enable families dispose off bodies of loved ones, to ensure there are no funerals that pull large crowds.

Kakamega and Uasin Gishu counties waived the charges last week, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has so far infected 16 people in Kenya, and left hundreds quarantined.

On Tuesday, Nairobi County issued a 7-day notice for families to collect bodies of their loved ones from the City mortuary and all other county hospitals for burial.

Nairobi County Health Executive Committee Member Hitan Majevda said only bodies with police cases will be exempted.

“Interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect bodies before March 31, 2020. Failure to which the County government of Nairobi will seek authority for disposal,” he said.

He said the move is also aimed at clearing morgues.

On Monday, Makueni county government issued an order that all bodies lying in mortuaries must be picked within 48 hours failure to which “the county will bury them without consent according to the Public Health Act,”

The county waived mortuary charges but asked families that funeral services be limited to 10 people, mainly family members.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order of social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi also ordered the immediate discharge of all patients who are stable to decongest the county government health facilities following the threat of coronavirus in the region.

Kingi, whose deputy Gideon Saburi tested positive for coronavirus, said only the critically ill should be left in hospital.

He said he had waived all the pending charges for all the patients who will be discharged.

The Governor also ordered the immediate release of all dead bodies that are in the county morgues, for immediate disposal by family members.