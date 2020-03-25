Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta/PSCU

Capital Health

Kenya’s first COVID-19 patient recovers as 3 more cases recorded raising caseload to 28

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – Kenya Wednesday registered its first full recovery of a patient undergoing treatment for coronavirus even as three more persons tested positive raising the national tally of those infected to 28.

The announcement was made by President Uhuru Kenyatta as he announced policy measures to combat the spread of the virus and cushion Kenyans against the resultant economic meltdown attributed to the global pandemic that has left over 19,000 dead.

“Numerous other suspected cases have been found to be negative after rigorous testing,” President Kenyatta said.

“This is a clear indication that we can and we will beat the virus,” he added.

He however, maintained the government was closely monitoring persons both Kenyans and foreigners who are currently under quarantine.

“Many more persons, both Kenyans and Foreigners, remain under close monitoring under either self-quarantine or compulsory-quarantine; measures which we have taken to ensure the safety of all our People,” he said.

With the testing of the virus proving to be a challenge, President Kenyatta assured that his administration was committed towards ensuring that the testing capabilities are improved going forward to upscale tests.

More importantly, President Kenyatta stressed the need for Kenyans continue to adhere to the set regulations issued by the government to keep the virus at bay.

He noted cooperation, collaboration and common action was key in containing the virus.

“We reiterate that the most effective way to limit the spread of the virus is through basic changes in individual behaviour and hygiene,” he said.

He added: “We have recently experienced cases within our country where transmission was from our political and religious leaders who unfortunately did not heed the guidance by the Ministry of Health on self-quarantine and social distancing.

