Kenya, like China, will subdue COVID-19 – Amb Serem

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21– Kenya’s Ambassador to China Sarah Serem has conveyed a message of hope and encouragement to her compatriots as country holds a national prayer day to seek divine intervention with the Ministry of Health having confirmed seven cases of coronavirus so far.

In a video statement posted online, the envoy said Kenyans residing in China are safe and in good health.

“We have come a long way here in China, we are glad to announce that none of our citizens was infected by the deadly virus. We are grateful to the Almighty God for bringing us this far.”

“Fellow Kenyans, it is possible to subdue this deadly virus; China is almost there and I am confident that we can and we will overcome,” she said on Saturday.

Serem said the situation in China had totally changed after the government implemented stringent prevention measures aimed at realizing goals to stabilize and turn around the state of affairs.

The government last month stated that there are 100 Kenyans living in the Chinese city of Wuhan, 91 being students and nine are artistes.

“Having going through a time of testing and distress, I can understand the situation that you are all going through back at home. I witnessed the apex of Coronavirus spike in China, when panic, anxiety and restlessness literally turned this nation upside down.

“Two months down the line, the tide has completely changed. We can now breathe a sigh of relief. It took China a strong united system, and a very disciplined society that followed the laid down procedures very diligently,” the diplomat said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

China on Thursday marked a major milestone in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic as it recorded zero domestic infections for the first time since the outbreak emerged late December, but a spike in imported cases threatened its progress.

Serem and staff at the Kenya mission in China’s Beijing will be hosting prayers in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s call for a National Prayer Day expected to kick off at noon on Saturday.

“The call for a National Prayer Day by our President, is no ordinary call; my team and I are joining in the prayers and I am persuaded that the Lord God who delivered us in China, will surely deliver Kenya.”

“Stay calm and follow all preventative measure diligently. God Bless Kenya, God Bless you all,” Serem urged in the 2-minute long video clip.

The global pandemic had as at Saturday claimed 11,056 lives with African reporting the second death.

There are 900 cases in Africa.