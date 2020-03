NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – Cases of coronavirus in Kenya has increased to 25, after 9 new cases were confirmed, authorities said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases are spread out in 4 of the 47 counties in the country.

“We have received confirmation of 9 people who have contracted coronavirus,” Kagwe said, “this brings the total number to 25.”

The counties affected include Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

