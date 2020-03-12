Connect with us

Capital News
Jubilee Party Raphael Tuju addressing the press at Nairobi's Karen Hospital/COURTESY

Capital Health

Tuju says on road to recovery, set for update on party affairs Friday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju Thursday said he was recovering from a tragic road accident that immobilized him for weeks prompting numerous surgical procedures.

Tuju who Sunday returned from United Kingdom where he was flown for specialized treatment following a grisly road accident on February 12 said he suffered multiple injuries including 13 broken ribs, collapsed lungs and injuries to intestines.

The SG told reporters during a briefing at Nairobi’s Karen Hospital he underwent excruciating pain.

Tuju first underwent a surgery at Kijabe Hospital from where he was then transferred to Karen hospital where he was stabilized, before being flown out for specialized treatment.

The Jubilee Party Secretary General said he expected a briefing from the secretariat on Friday on the state of affairs.

He however declined to comment of party politics saying he would do so once briefed by secretariat officials.

