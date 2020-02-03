3 suspected coronavirus cases quarantined in Nairobi, Mombasa test negative

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3 – Three people quarantined after arriving in the country from China have tested negative for the deadly coronavirus, the Ministry of Health now says.

In a statement, the ministry said two who were quarantined in Kenyatta National Hospital and another at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa were given a clean bill of health after their blood samples tested negative.

“Following their identification, the three were isolated and appropriate samples collected for tests. The primary results are negative,” read part of the statement that was sent to newsrooms on Sunday evening.

The ministry added that more additional tests will be conducted in South Africa even as it called for calm noting that the government had put up stringent measures to prevent the importation of the virus into the country.

The health ministry at the same time insisted that the country was free from the novel Coronavirus 2019 while urging passengers travelling from the affected countries especially from China to cooperate with health officials.

Meanwhile, the ministry reiterated its advisory to members of the public to remain vigilant and to maintain basic hygiene, safe food practices and avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

Also, people showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as fever, coughing, difficulty in breathing and sneezing with a history of recent travel to China have been advised to go to the nearest health facility for assessment and prompt management.

The statement comes even as the death toll of the virus soared to 360 people in China alone with 17, 200 others infected.