3 teachers killed, another abducted in Garissa Al Shabaab attack

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – Three teachers were killed and another abducted Monday as Al Shabaab militants intensified an offensive, mainly targeting towns along the border with Somalia.

The latest incident occurred at 2am, when attackers shot the three teachers and walked away with the fourth from Kamuthe region in Garissa, according to police.

Capital FM understands that a female nurse survived the attack, likely due to her gender, before the attackers proceeded to destroy a communication mast.

“They also set ablaze a police post,” one senior officer said, “they have killed three teachers and our officers are pursuing them. They went away with another teacher.”

A brief statement from Police Headquarters stated that “suspected armed AS (Al Shabaab) Militia attacked Kamuthe Primary school, Kamuthe Police Post, a telecommunications mast and murdered 3 teachers.”

Inspector-General [of Police] Hilary Mutyambai last week announced that security forces were on high alert following an attack in Lamu, at a US military camp where three Americans were killed, including a US soldier. Six aircraft and vehicles were also destroyed in the attack.

Monday’s attack also follows another at a primary school in Saretho, about 25 kilometers from Dadaab refugee camp, where four people, including a child, were killed.

Police have since identified the mastermind of the attack as Maulid Bilal, who is wanted for leading attacks previously in Fafi and Hulugho regions.