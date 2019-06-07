Multi-sectoral leaders call for collaborative approach in tackling graft

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – Leaders from various sectors have called for a multi-pronged approach in dealing with the issues affecting the country including corruption.

Speaking during the 2019 Fearless Summit, the leaders say the government alone cannot effectively deal with the issues without the private sector, the church and Community based organizations.

The Summit which is in its 10th Edition, is a platform for leaders in different sectors to come together and come up with solutions that enhance development and transformation of the country at a societal level.

Mavuno Church Senior Pastor Muriithi Wanjau called on churches to play an effective role in raising people with integrity that will transform the lives of Kenyans.

“Corruption cannot be tackled by the government only; it should be an inclusive approach by all Kenyans. The Church should focus on impacting its congregation to be agents of change for the betterment of the country,” he said.

On his Part, Managing Director at Wylde International Joram Mwinamo commended the government on handling corruption but said more should be done to avoid losing a substantial amount of money due to corruption.

“Already over 80 percent of SMEs are closing shop in the country and we need to look at the issues affecting businesses in the country. Corruption is one of them, SMEs are also finding it hard to open businesses and keep them running also due to the high taxes in the country,” he added.

Plenary speaker at the 2019 summit, Co-Founder & CEO of Nailab Sam Gichuru said the country is growing its footprint in the tech space and more government collaborations with the private sector will increase the space to make Kenya Africa’s Tech Hub.

“Kenya has now become the London of England, we have seen a lot of happening on the tech space and more is expected going forward,” he added.

Offering unmatched opportunities for all its attendees. Previous events have attracted about 1,000 delegates from 4 continents.

“We strongly believe that the solutions to Africa’s problems, lies within our people,” says Pastor Muriithi Wanjau, of Mavuno Movement and visionary of the Fearless Summit.