Heavy rains wreck havoc at Kisumu ASK grounds

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 19 – Property with an estimated value of Sh6 million was Tuesday destroyed following heavy rains that brought down two walls at the Kisumu Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) show arena.

Branch Chairperson Caleb Oguya said the damage was extensive and that they were working round the clock to fix the arena.

The ground is set to host Rugby Elgon Cup pitting Kenya against Uganda next Monday.

Oguya said the damage was a setback to preparations for the tournament.

The Kenya Meteorological Department’s seven-day forecast released on Tuesday had indicated the lakeside city could experience showers and thunderstorms in the period ending Monday next week.

Other areas listed in the advisory are Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, and Busia.