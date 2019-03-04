Senior Magistrate due in court over murder of her husband

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, March 4 – Nyeri Senior Resident Magistrate Pauline Chesang and two police officers are Monday morning expected in court over the murder of lawyer Robert Chesang in Lukenya, Machakos County.

According to police, the magistrate who is Chesang’s wife spent the night at the Athi River police station after she was arrested on Sunday.

She had been summoned for questioning over the murder of her husband when police detained her.

Two other police officers and a retiree had been arrested over the incident that occurred last month.

Chesang was shot several times by unknown armed men. He was alone when he was attacked and that nothing was stolen from his home during the attack.