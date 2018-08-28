Help us achieve Big 4 agenda, Ruto tells churches

Shares

, KILIFI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked religious organisations to support the government in implementation of the Big Four Agenda.

He said churches would be of help particularly in healthcare where they have long-standing experience.

The transformation of the country, he noted, is dependent on the success of manufacturing, housing, food stability and provision of healthcare to everyone.

He spoke on Tuesday in Kilifi County during the 63rd General Assembly of the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK).

The Deputy President challenged religious organisations to protect the gains they have made in social justice and better governance in the country, adding that they must strive for more impact to be felt.

“There is still a Kenya that needs building; a flock that needs both pastoral and socio-economic pasture. This country is a work in progress; our story is nowhere near completion but we should take a measure of pride in our milestones,” he said.

Ruto said while politics cannot be divorced from the development discourse, it should not make Kenyans, especially leaders, lose sight of the spirit of togetherness.

“I am not suggesting that we are a perfect society,” the Deputy President observed, “but our story is gathering pace and the plot is positive.”

He said for the first time in Kenya’s history, there would be more students enrolled in technical colleges than university from next month.

“We are shedding off the old tag that attending such institutions is a sign of failure. As we prepare our country for a major economic take-off, it is these skills from technical training that would play the central role.”

Ruto lauded the NCCK for its robust investments in education, which had seen at least 1,600 primary and 3,000 secondary schools benefit.

For more to be realised, the Deputy President said, religious organisations and the government need to engage in continuous dialogue and consultation.

NCCK Secretary-General Reverend Canon Peter Karanja said they were making investments in various sectors that would ultimately prop up the Big Four Agenda.

“There is need for a well-structured public-private partnership to be furthered especially in the healthcare. Such a move would speed up the promise by the government for the provision of universal healthcare,” said Karanja.

Special focus, the NCCK boss added, should be put on a spectrum of services from prevention such as vaccinations and family planning and the management of chronic diseases.