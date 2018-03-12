Zambia crackdown on sex dolls provokes fierce rights debate
No one sells them openly, no one admits to owning one, and no one has been arrested — but Zambia is waging a fierce campaign against sex dolls. The government launched the crackdown on...
FOX Life, which launched recently in Kenya, promises a host of new shows tailor made for the African viewers, including shows filmed in Kenya. The bold and entertaining Pan-African channel is tailored for Africa...
Chromatic Pictures Africa unveiled their new reality show, Culinary Combat, featuring 12 trained chefs and experienced, talented cooks who are competing in a showcase of culinary skills and ingenuity for a grand prize of...
PRESS RELEASE Zambia’s Namwali Serpell has won the 2015 Caine Prize for African Writing, described as Africa’s leading literary award, for her short story entitled “The Sack” from Africa39 (Bloomsbury, London, 2014). The Chair of Judges,...
Big Brother Africa – The Chase is definitely heating up with the energy amongst the housemates clearly taking on a flirtatious note. After the Speed Dating Task, the Namibian beauty, Dillish, slipped into a...
Few places offer the dramatic sunsets that you’ll find in Africa, and one of the most splendid is along the meandering Zambezi River, the fourth-longest river on the continent that flows into the Indian...