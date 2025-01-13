President Ruto affirms commitment to work with all Kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – President William Ruto on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to working with all Kenyans to unite the country and uplift living standards.



President Ruto noted that for tangible development to be realised, Kenyans should discourage politics of hatred and tribalism.



Speaking during the official opening of Lenana School Primary tuition block in Ng’ando, Dagoretti South, Nairobi, the Head of State called on all Kenyans to embrace unity and teamwork for prosperity.



President Ruto also handed over school uniforms to more than 2,500 learners at the school.



“My work is to unite all Kenyans. There is no need to engage in hate and politics based on tribalism,” said President Ruto.



He said it was important for leaders to work for the unity of Kenyans, saying divisions based on tribe and religion have no room in the modern day Kenya.



The Head of State assured that he was committed to transforming the lives of Kenyans through initiatives that can uplift peoples lives.



He told off some leaders who were mere politicking that 2027 was still far, saying it’s Kenyans who will have a final say on whether they have delivered or not.



At the same time, the President urged students to take advantage of the government’s move to introduce mid-year series of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) to improve their grades.



President Ruto noted that examination targets candidates who wish to retake the KCSE, those unable to sit for the exam due to illness or other unforeseen circumstances, and adult candidates who may wish to register for the July KCSE series.



“This is an ideal opportunity for those who want to improve their qualifications. It’s a second chance for our children to better the subjects they did not perform well,” said President Ruto.



President Ruto argued that the government was keen to the development of education, saying it remains an equaliser for all Kenyans.



“We will educate, mentor and support our children to exploit their talents so that they can productively contribute to the transformation of our country,” said President Ruto.



He said the government was building more than 3,500 new classrooms in Nairobi County to accommodate the increased enrolment of children in schools.



The President said that the cleaning of the Nairobi River has employed 20,000 youths, adding that another 20,000 youths will be employed this year.



“Nairobi cannot be a city where there is garbage everywhere,” he said.



Meanwhile, President Ruto reiterated his earlier call on parents to mould the behavior of their children.



He said parents should stop misusing their children to engage in immorality, noting that the future development of the country depends on children who were morally upright.



“As children, you should avoid bad characters. We should always engage in activities that are of good morals,” he said.



Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, MPs John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Tom Kajwang (Ruaraka), Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Langata) and George Aladwa (Makadara) were also present.



Prof Kindiki said the government was committed to addressing the challenges facing the country.



“We are putting more focus on the development of education because it’s an equaliser for all Kenyans,” said Prof Kindiki.



The MPs praised President Ruto for embracing an affirmative action for Nairobi County schools, saying each constituency has been allocated Ksh 58 million for the construction of classrooms.



They dismissed some leaders criticising efforts being made by President Ruto in transforming the lives of ordinary Kenyans.



“President Ruto should be given time to implement his development agenda for this country. A scorecard will be given by Kenyans in 2027. But it should be clear that nobody has the monopoly to write scorecards for others, ” said Mr Oluoch.



Ms Elachi said Kenyans must respect the President and be given time to deliver.



“Let’s all respect the President and give him time to deliver. Those hurling insults at him must stop,” said Ms Elachi.



Mr Kiarie thanked the President for the construction of the 24 new classrooms, saying a dream has been achieved after 40 years.