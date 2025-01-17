Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o seeks CJ Koome’s intervention in Baby Pendo’s murder trial after third adjournment

Nyong’o said the reasons given for the recent aborted plea takings of 12 police officers implicated are not convincing.

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 17 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o is seeking Chief Justice Martha Koome’s intervention Baby Samantha Pendo’s murder trial after a third adjournment over judge’s transfer.

In a statement, the governor said the reasons given for the recent aborted plea takings of 12 police officers implicated are not convincing.

“We are being told that the plea couldn’t take place because the Judge who had been handing the case has been transferred,” he said.

He urged Koome to urgently investigate why such a high-profile case is being delayed on flimsy grounds.

 Nyong’o further said that the Judiciary and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions must prioritize the Baby Pendo case by ensuring that the suspects take plea as soon as possible.

 He recalled that seven years ago, police office quelling post-election protests in Kisumu, brutally killed Baby Pendo at their Nyalenda home.

“The cold-blood murder of an innocent baby who knew nothing about elections shocked the world and horrified Kenyans and it really annoys that seven years later Baby Pendo’s family are still waiting for Justice” he stated.

Nyong’o added that  the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the 12 officers be charged with murder and were to face other charges of rape and murder.

