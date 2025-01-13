Connect with us

DP Kithure Kindiki provides an update on the progress of SEZs, EPZs, and County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) during a meeting with county governors on January 13, 2025. /x.

DP Kindiki Says SEZs, EPZs in Four Counties 50% Complete; Targeted for June 30

The initiative is part of a joint effort by the National Government and county administrations to establish County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) across all 47 counties.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 13 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Processing Zones (EPZs) in Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Eldoret, and Busia is 50% complete, with full delivery expected by June 30.

Kindiki adds that construction of the first phase of 19 CAIPs is progressing well, with a second phase involving 16 CAIPs already underway.

“In addition to infrastructure, planning and stakeholder alignment, including investor mobilization, are essential for effective production and marketing of value-added products,” he says during a status update meeting with governors led by Council of Governors Chair Ahmed Abdullahi.

Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and senior officials from both levels of government attended the briefing to evaluate progress and discuss the way forward.

