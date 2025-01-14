Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki presides over issuance of over 3,500 title deeds in Taita Taveta

Among the beneficiaries, the Njukini Farmers’ Cooperative Society Scheme received 1,301 title deeds, while the Kachero Scheme was issued 1,012.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 — The government has issued 3,545 title deeds to beneficiaries of six settlement schemes in Taita Taveta County.

Speaking when he presided over the event on Tuesday at Njukini in Taveta, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said that the move is part of the ongoing efforts to resolve long-standing land tenure issues in different parts of the country.

Among the beneficiaries, the Njukini Farmers’ Cooperative Society Scheme received 1,301 title deeds, while the Kachero Scheme was issued 1,012.

The Kimorigo/Kitobo Block 2 Scheme received 417 title deeds, followed by Mata Village, Mwachabo Phase III, and Darajani Mpirani schemes with 383, 286, and 146 title deeds respectively.

To enhance land-related services in the county, DP Kindiki announced plans to establish two new land registries in Taita Taveta County.

“The first new registry will be here in Taveta and the second registry will be in Voi town,” Kindiki stated.

According to the Lands Ministry, adjudication processes—including demarcation and survey—are underway in five sections within Taita and Mwatate sub-counties.

These areas include Kishushe ‘B’ and Ngoloki in Taita Sub-county, as well as Chawia/Wumaru/Sechu, Godoma, and Rong’e Juu in Mwatate Sub-county.

The adjudication of 4,186 parcels in these regions has been finalized and awaits titling.

Additionally, the government has prioritized four settlement schemes for expedited registration: Singila Majengo, Mgeno, Mata Village Settlement Scheme Phase 2, and Machungwani Settlement Scheme.

The Ministry further disclosed that Taita Taveta County has two gazetted but unregistered community lands, Mramba and Mgeno, which were gazetted on April 13, 2023.

However, the establishment of Community Land Management Committees for these lands remains pending.

