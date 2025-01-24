Bangladesh’s Interim Leader Engages with US National Security Advisor Amid Rising Violence Against Minorities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jan 24 – Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, recently held talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, amidst growing international concern over reports of attacks targeting the country’s minority Hindu community and their places of worship.

The conversation underscored both leaders’ commitment to upholding human rights for all, irrespective of religious affiliation, according to a statement from the White House.

Rising Violence and Minority Persecution

Reports from minority communities, including Hindus and indigenous groups, highlight an intensifying pattern of persecution under the interim government, which was established following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Hasina fled to India after a student-led uprising. One of the most recent incidents involved the burning of 17 homes belonging to the Christian Tripura community in Bandarban district on Christmas Eve. Yunus’ office condemned the attack, calling it “deplorable and unacceptable.”

While security measures have been tightened in Bandarban, human rights groups, such as the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG), have criticized Yunus for failing to address widespread violations, particularly concerning indigenous peoples and religious minorities. RRAG highlighted alarming trends, with over 272,000 individuals, mainly political opponents, facing criminal charges within Yunus’ first 100 days in office. The group reported at least four Indigenous deaths and more than 75 injuries between September 19 and October 1.

Nur Khan Liton, a prominent human rights advocate and member of the Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances, suggested that detainees accused of criminal offenses often face physical abuse during their incarceration.

Yunus Denies Widespread Violations

Amidst these concerns, Yunus has downplayed reports of rights violations, claiming they have been greatly exaggerated, according to the AP.

During a visit to Dhaka earlier this month, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Mohammad Jashim Uddin, who reiterated that Bangladesh’s internal affairs should remain free from foreign interference.