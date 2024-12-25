Connect with us

South Africa calls for urgent dialogue in Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Dec 25 — South Africa on Tuesday expressed concern over the escalation of protests in Mozambique, calling for urgent dialogue in the country.

“Following the proclamation of final electoral results by the Constitutional Council of Mozambique, South Africa has noted with concern the ongoing violence and the subsequent disruptive protests in reaction to the announcement,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said in a statement.

“South Africa calls on all parties to commit to urgent dialogue that will heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory,” the department added.

The DIRCO further said that South Africa stands ready to assist Mozambique in facilitating this dialogue.

“The South African government will continue working with the Southern African Development Community and other multilateral agencies to support a lasting solution to the current impasse,” it said.

“South Africa calls on all parties to exercise restraint and remain calm.”

On Monday, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council declared Daniel Chapo, the presidential candidate of the ruling party Frelimo, as the winner of the general elections held on Oct. 9.

Due to election-related protests in Mozambique near the border region, South Africa’s Border Management Authority temporarily suspended operations at the Lebombo Port of Entry earlier this month.

The crossing point was reopened on December 12. 

