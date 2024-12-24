Connect with us

Kenya's National Assembly.

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly to Hold Approval Hearings for Cabinet Nominees on January 14

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments will conduct approval hearings for three nominees proposed by President William Ruto for Cabinet Secretary positions on January 14, 2025.

The hearings will take place at County Hall, Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, according to National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge.

The nominees include Mutahi Kagwe for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, William Kabogo for the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, and Lee Kinyanjui for the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry. These hearings are part of the parliamentary approval process mandated by law.

In addition to the Cabinet Secretary nominees, hearings for other positions, including ambassadors, high commissioners, and members of the Public Service Commission, will be conducted by respective departmental committees starting January 9, 2025. These sessions aim to ensure that all nominees meet the required qualifications and standards for their roles.

In compliance with Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution and Section 6(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, the National Assembly has invited members of the public to submit representations on the suitability of the nominees. Submissions must be in the form of sworn affidavits supported by evidence and must be received by the Clerk of the National Assembly no later than 5:00 p.m. on January 3, 2025.

The public can send their memoranda through post to the Clerk of the National Assembly, P.O. Box 41842-00100, Nairobi; hand-deliver them to the Office of the Clerk at the Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi; or email them to cna@parliament.go.ke. All submissions must meet the stated deadline to be considered.

Nominees are required to present original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, and other relevant documents during their hearings. They must also provide compliance letters or certificates from several institutions, including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, and a Credit Reference Bureau.

