Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KNCHR Chairperson Roseline Odede/KNCHR

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCHR says it has recorded 13 abductions in 3 months

The Commission’s latest update reveals that seven individuals were abducted in December 2024 alone, with six of them still missing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in abductions and enforced disappearances in the country.

The commission, in a statement on Thursday, reported a spike in such incidents, with thirteen new cases recorded in the last three months, bringing the total number of abductions to eighty-two since June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Commission’s latest update reveals that seven individuals were abducted in December 2024 alone, with six of them still missing.

As of today, 29 individuals remain unaccounted for since June.

“There have been thirteen (13) more cases of abductions or enforced disappearances in the last three (3) months, bringing to eighty-two (82) the total cases since June 2024,” said KNCHR Chairperson, Roseline Odede.

“Seven (7) of the recent abduction cases were reported in the month of December 2024, with six (6) of them still missing, bringing to twenty-nine (29) the total number of persons still missing since June 2024.”

DCI denies role in abductions, vows ‘diligent’ efforts to probe ‘claims’

‘Dark period’

KNCHR warned that the continued abductions risk pushing the country back into a “dark period” of its history, recalling the days when such practices were used to instill fear in those who challenged the government.

This comes even as security agencies, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the police service, denied complicity in the ongoing abductions.

Over the weekend, several other activists—Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi—were reported missing across various counties, including Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado.

All four had been active on social media, often sharing satirical content or edited images critical of President Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The rising number of abductions has prompted widespread public outcry, with many questioning the role of security agencies in the disappearances.

Civil society groups and human rights organizations have called for a transparent investigation and accountability from government institutions.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI denies role in abductions, vows ‘diligent’ efforts to probe ‘claims’

DCI refuted allegations made by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who had earlier claimed that an activist and satirist, Kibet Bull, better known as Yoko,...

8 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary cautions against police excesses amid spiraling abductions

The Judiciary urged security agencies and all connected entities to adhere to the law and safeguard fundamental rights and freedoms.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah faults ‘reckless’ police response to abductions, vows Senate inquiry

Omtatah criticized the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), questioning its ability to effectively investigate the abductions. He argued that IPOA, as a civilian body,...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja denies police involvement in abductions, denounces ‘malicious’ misinformation

Inspector General Douglas Kanja emphasized that the police are constitutionally mandated to arrest criminal offenders through lawful procedures, not to abduct citizens.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah denies aiding the abduction of online satirist Kibet Bull

Omtatah dismissed the claims as a fabricated narrative, describing them as an attempt to cast him as a villain in a fictional story.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila regrets ‘primitive’ abductions amid disappearances of online agitators

Raila warned that the continuation of these incidents posed a significant threat to national security.

1 day ago

Top stories

LSK Demands Release of Influencers Allegedly Abducted For Criticising President Ruto

Despite police denials, Kenya has seen a worrying rise in abductions in recent months, with many linking the surge to the aftermath of Gen...

3 days ago

Africa

Kenya accused of harboring abduction ops after Uganda’s Besigye’s seizure

Dr. Besigye’s lawyers have accused Kenyan and Ugandan authorities of collusion, though Kenya’s government denies any involvement.

November 21, 2024