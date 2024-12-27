KNCHR says it has recorded 13 abductions in 3 months

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in abductions and enforced disappearances in the country.

The commission, in a statement on Thursday, reported a spike in such incidents, with thirteen new cases recorded in the last three months, bringing the total number of abductions to eighty-two since June 2024.

The Commission’s latest update reveals that seven individuals were abducted in December 2024 alone, with six of them still missing.

As of today, 29 individuals remain unaccounted for since June.

“There have been thirteen (13) more cases of abductions or enforced disappearances in the last three (3) months, bringing to eighty-two (82) the total cases since June 2024,” said KNCHR Chairperson, Roseline Odede.

“Seven (7) of the recent abduction cases were reported in the month of December 2024, with six (6) of them still missing, bringing to twenty-nine (29) the total number of persons still missing since June 2024.” DCI denies role in abductions, vows ‘diligent’ efforts to probe ‘claims’

‘Dark period’

KNCHR warned that the continued abductions risk pushing the country back into a “dark period” of its history, recalling the days when such practices were used to instill fear in those who challenged the government.

This comes even as security agencies, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the police service, denied complicity in the ongoing abductions.

Over the weekend, several other activists—Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi—were reported missing across various counties, including Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado.

All four had been active on social media, often sharing satirical content or edited images critical of President Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The rising number of abductions has prompted widespread public outcry, with many questioning the role of security agencies in the disappearances.

Civil society groups and human rights organizations have called for a transparent investigation and accountability from government institutions.

About The Author