Janet Wanja to be buried on Friday after a memorial on Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – The burial of Kenya volleyball icon Janet Wanja has tentatively been scheduled for January 3, 2025.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Charles Nyaberi indicated that the burial service will take place at Lang’ata High School, followed by interment at Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

A memorial service is planned for January 2, 2025, at Kasarani Indoor Gym from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., although the venue is pending confirmation.

The burial committee held its first meeting on Sunday at the Sportsview Hotel.

Wanja passed away on Friday morning after battling stage four gallbladder cancer.

She was a long-time setter for the national women’s volleyball team, representing Kenya at key assignments including the Athens Olympic Games.

In her most recent role, the former KCB and Kenya Pipeline player served as the Malkia Strikers trainer.

Her final assignment with the national team was at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she contributed to Kenya’s improved performance compared to the Tokyo 2021 Games.

Several leaders, including President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, have mourned her passing, praising her unwavering commitment, hard work, and pride in representing Kenya, which stood as a testament to her dedication and love for the game.

