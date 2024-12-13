Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

IBEC to expedite transfer of agreed functions between national and county govts

IBEC agreed to the performance assessment for functions already devolved to County Governments is to be expedited IGRTC.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – The 25th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) has resolved to expedite the transfer process for agreed functions between the national government and devolved units.

This move aims to bolster development and enhance service delivery at the grassroots level.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a joint communiqué signed by IBEC Chair, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and Council of Governors Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi, the council agreed to finalize the process by the end of Friday.

Sectoral engagements were also recommended to address outstanding issues currently before the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC).

“THAT the unbundling and transfer of functions that have already been agreed upon between the national and county governments be expedited for conclusion and gazettement by today, 13th December 2024,” read the communique in part.

Further IBEC agreed to the performance assessment for functions already devolved to County Governments is to be expedited IGRTC.

The IBEC session adopted several resolutions aimed at bolstering intergovernmental relations, strengthening financial systems, and expediting service delivery including promoting coordination and cooperation between both levels of government.

Counties and national government were urged to foster cordial collaboration and amicable resolution of issues, respecting each institution’s mandate while pursuing the public interest.

Further, the Council resolved that all institutions give priority to the implementation of its resolutions and establish a monitoring system for effective tracking and reporting

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The State Department of Lands was tasked with expediting the valuation of land and buildings inherited by county governments to facilitate their transfer.

Additionally, the Council directed the National Treasury to fast track amendment of Sections 110, 191A-E of the Public Finance Management Act of 2012(PFMA), through Parliament to facilitate ease of access of conditional grants by County Governments.

Counties were encouraged to adopt innovative revenue collection mechanisms, strengthen administrative processes, and minimize leakages to enhance financial sustainability.

DP Kindiki emphasized the importance of eliminating bureaucratic hurdles in service delivery.

“The Chairperson of the IBEC has called on all devolution stakeholders to work in harmony, devoid of undue bureaucracy for purposes of efficient service delivery to the citizens,” the statement read.

The session also laid the groundwork for the upcoming National and County Governments Coordinating Summit, chaired by President William Ruto, which will discuss high-level policy agendas crucial for the country’s progress.

DP Kindiki reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening devolution and ensuring efficient service delivery to Kenyans.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges more advocacy to help end femicide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – President William Ruto has called for more advocacy, including from religious groups, to help end femicide. Speaking during the...

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to modernise NPS at Sh28bn over two years

The ambitious modernisation programme will include new equipment and weapons, digitisation of police operations as well as constructing new housing units for police officers.

18 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man who ‘abducted’ himself in Kitengela arrested by DCI

The man who 'abducted' himself, inflicted cuts on his body before demanding Sh100,000 ransom from his sister to secure his 'release.'

34 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki calls for collaboration between CoB and CoG to address delayed funds disbursement

Kindiki emphasized the need for accountability and efficiency in county resource management.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to fast-track dual citizenship applications for Kenyans who renounced before 2010 Constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – The government will fast-track applications for dual citizenship for Kenyans who were forced to renounce their citizenship before the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Second and Third Groups of Kenyan Workers Depart for Qatar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was abuzz with activity as the third group of 80 Kenyan workers departed...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Top security bosses among those conferred with presidential awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Dozens of security bosses and politicians are among those conferred with various awards by president William Ruto. Ruto cited...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Haiti PM Fils-Aimé joins Kenyan peacekeepers for Jamhuri day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has expressed his deep admiration for the Kenyan peacekeepers in Haiti, underscoring their...

4 hours ago