IBEC to expedite transfer of agreed functions between national and county govts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – The 25th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) has resolved to expedite the transfer process for agreed functions between the national government and devolved units.

This move aims to bolster development and enhance service delivery at the grassroots level.

In a joint communiqué signed by IBEC Chair, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and Council of Governors Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi, the council agreed to finalize the process by the end of Friday.

Sectoral engagements were also recommended to address outstanding issues currently before the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC).

“THAT the unbundling and transfer of functions that have already been agreed upon between the national and county governments be expedited for conclusion and gazettement by today, 13th December 2024,” read the communique in part.

Further IBEC agreed to the performance assessment for functions already devolved to County Governments is to be expedited IGRTC.

The IBEC session adopted several resolutions aimed at bolstering intergovernmental relations, strengthening financial systems, and expediting service delivery including promoting coordination and cooperation between both levels of government.

Counties and national government were urged to foster cordial collaboration and amicable resolution of issues, respecting each institution’s mandate while pursuing the public interest.

Further, the Council resolved that all institutions give priority to the implementation of its resolutions and establish a monitoring system for effective tracking and reporting

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The State Department of Lands was tasked with expediting the valuation of land and buildings inherited by county governments to facilitate their transfer.

Additionally, the Council directed the National Treasury to fast track amendment of Sections 110, 191A-E of the Public Finance Management Act of 2012(PFMA), through Parliament to facilitate ease of access of conditional grants by County Governments.

Counties were encouraged to adopt innovative revenue collection mechanisms, strengthen administrative processes, and minimize leakages to enhance financial sustainability.

DP Kindiki emphasized the importance of eliminating bureaucratic hurdles in service delivery.

“The Chairperson of the IBEC has called on all devolution stakeholders to work in harmony, devoid of undue bureaucracy for purposes of efficient service delivery to the citizens,” the statement read.

The session also laid the groundwork for the upcoming National and County Governments Coordinating Summit, chaired by President William Ruto, which will discuss high-level policy agendas crucial for the country’s progress.

DP Kindiki reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening devolution and ensuring efficient service delivery to Kenyans.

About The Author