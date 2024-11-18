Connect with us

Chinese President Xi Jinping's plane in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 17, 2024. /CMG)

World

Xi Jinping arrives in Brazil for G20 Summit, state visit

Xi has visited Brazil four times, and he said in a written statement upon his arrival that he feels very close to the country.

Published

Nov 18 – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday landed in Rio de Janeiro at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the 19th G20 Summit and a state visit to Brazil.

The Chinese president was warmly welcomed by senior Brazilian government officials. The Brazilian Air Force played a ceremonial salute, and honor guards lined both sides of the red carpet.

Calling the Latin American country a “like-minded friend,” Xi said he hopes his visit will further enhance China-Brazil relations and promote synergy between the two countries’ development strategies.

