East African Community (EAC) leaders at a meeting in Arusha on November 29, 2024.

Top stories

President Ruto Reaffirms Kenya’s Commitment to EAC Integration and Regional Peace

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30 – President William Ruto has reiterated Kenya’s dedication to advancing the East African Community (EAC) integration agenda, emphasizing the need to prepare for a Political Confederation as a transitional step toward the envisioned East Africa Political Federation.

Speaking during a high-level event marking the EAC’s 25th anniversary, Ruto acknowledged progress while calling for greater efforts to address challenges and foster unity across the region.

Highlighting Kenya’s leadership role, Ruto outlined contributions to institution-building, resource mobilization, and diplomatic mediation to ensure consensus among EAC Partner States.

He stressed the importance of public consultations, robust institutions, and unwavering political will to achieve a stable and cohesive Political Confederation, with economic integration, governance, and security cooperation as key priorities.

Ruto also underscored Kenya’s peace and security efforts on the regional and international stages, referencing initiatives such as the Tumaini mediation in South Sudan, the Nairobi-led Peace Process for the DRC, and peacekeeping efforts in Haiti under the UN framework.

He noted that these initiatives reflect Kenya’s commitment to fostering stability and addressing conflict’s root causes, thereby enabling regional development.

He concluded by emphasizing that peace and security are essential for enhancing trade and economic growth in East Africa.

Ruto called for deeper collaboration among EAC Partner States to strengthen stability, attract investment, and unlock the full potential of the integration agenda for the prosperity of the region’s people.

