NATIONAL NEWS

Need for more diabetologists to deal with rising diabetes cases

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 17 – A call has been made to increase the number of diabetologists who specializes in the treatment of diabetes as Diabetes Week comes to an end.

Faith Okwayo, chairperson of Chronic Diseases Society of Africa (CDSA), says the number of specialists’ compared to the prevalence rate is way too low.

Okwayo says the recorded number of Kenyans with diabetes stands at 2.5 million against less than 50 specialized doctors.

“We want to make sure that most physicians specializing in diabetes and also do a lot of training of nurses and clinicians to be able to screen faster and refer more,” she said.

She further announced that the Society in collaboration with Uzima University in Kisumu are partnering to educate more of their students in the medicine field to specialize in debates.

“It is very dire and we need more specialists to help our people who are living with diabetes,” she said.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital in Kisumu during a free checkup and treatment of diabetes patients, Okwayo says western Kenya region has the highest prevalence of the disease.

“We are giving our patients specific consultations, we call it sub-specialty, where we bring other diabetologists to check if they are managing their symptoms well so that we don’t accelerate the disease to other comorbidities,” she said.

She noted that those suffering from diabetes tend to develop kidney disease, blood pressure, cancer, stomach conditions and other ailments if they fail to manage their symptoms.

The camp also received support through the office of Kisumu County Senator Prof Tom Ojienda, with his county manager Simon Peter saying they joined in to celebrate those suffering from diabetes by organizing a medical camp for them.

Simon says the activity will not end today as he announced a follow up will be made through the community health workers.

“There are a number of doctors some flown in from Nairobi courtesy of Prof Ojienda to help our people,” he said.

The Society Secretary Odhiambo Otieno announced that by the end of the day, they are prepared to see 800 diabetes patients.

Otieno says the patients are receiving free medical checkups, those already on medication seen by the doctors before they are issued with drugs.

Walter Akura, a patient, says he has been living with diabetes for 27 years, recounting his sufferings.

“I have a lot of pain, my eyes are not seeing properly, my body is aching, I have a lot of problems,” he said.

Akura hailed the medical camp noting that the doctors found his sugar levels very high and put him on drugs to stabilize it.

