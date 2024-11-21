Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt projects a 5pc GDP growth in 2024: President Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President William Ruto now says that the government projects a 5 and 5.6.percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2024 and 2025 respectively after  Kenya’s economy recorded a 5.6 percent growth last year.

Ruto noted that the country’s economy continues to grow steadily, following government efforts to boost the Agricultural sector by supporting farmers with affordable inputs including subsidized fertilizer for increased production and productivity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He stated that the affordable farm inputs have boosted crop production resulting in the lowering of the prices of many cereals, including maize beans and peas.

“We project 5% growth this year and 5.6% growth next year.  Our efforts to secure food security and stability are already bearing fruit,” he said.

Since February, the government has distributed subsidized fertilizer to a total of 6.45 million registered farmers in 45 counties across the country enabling them to increase their crop yields.

“This achievement has been the consequence of favorable weather and our deliberate efforts to support farmers with affordable inputs, including subsidized fertilizer, leading not only to increased production but also productivity,” he revealed.

The government has also distributed 7 million bags of both planting and top dressing fertilizer through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to boost food production across the country. 

President Ruto stated the intervention will see a projected increase in maize production for the Nation’s food security.

Government further concluded long-term agreements with 11 suppliers of assorted fertilizers to ensure the commodity will be available to farmers across the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Fertilizer for the long-range season will be stocked in all outlets nationwide, ensuring our farmers are ready to plant, grow and produce.  This forward momentum will not only increase our agricultural output, but also reduce our reliance on costly food imports,” said Ruto.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Defends Taifa Care Health Reform, to Prioritize the Poor and Vulnerable

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – President William Ruto has defended his health reform plan under Taifa Care citing the need to cater to the...

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders cancellation of Adani deals following US charges

The President stated that in the face of undisputed evidence or credible information on corruption, he will not hesitate to take decisive action.

33 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

RUTO: All Questions raised by Kenyans must be addressed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – President William Ruto has stated that all issues raised by Kenyans on the State of the Nation deserve meaningful...

34 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto: Inflation dropped to 2.7 percent, lowest in the last 17 years

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – President William Ruto has boasted of his administration’s economic turnaround in the last two years following the drop of...

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stable Shilling has restored confidence on Kenya’s financial markets: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 — President William Ruto has hailed the efforts of his broad-based government in stabilizing the Kenyan shilling, attributing the recent...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US issues travel advisory for Haiti amid rising gang violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The United States of America has issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens against traveling to Haiti due to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Russia, China block US push to turn Kenyan-led Force in Haiti into a UN Mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – A United States-led effort to transition the Kenya-led multinational force in Haiti into a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KETRACO-Adani project to continue despite US fraud charges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has revealed that Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited(KETRACO) deal with Adani Energies...

3 hours ago