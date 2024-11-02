Gachagua Removes Deputy President Title from Social Media After Kindiki’s Swearing-In

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has removed the title “Deputy President of Kenya” from his social media profiles following the swearing-in of his successor, Kithure Kindiki.

In what appears to be an acceptance of his new reality, Gachagua updated his profile to read “Husband. Father. Kenyan” shortly after Kindiki took the oath of office.

Kindiki also made changes to his social media, updating his title from “Cabinet Secretary of Interior, Kenya” to “Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.” This transition follows a three-judge bench’s decision on October 31 to lift conservatory orders that had delayed Kindiki’s swearing-in.

Gachagua has not yet disclosed his next steps. He recently shared a photo of himself with his wife and two sons on the lawn of his Mathira home in Nyeri County. In his statement, he reflected on family life, saying, “The smell of fresh grass and the sounds of chirping birds are what a happy family needs. I will remain forever grateful to God for giving me a loving and supportive family. We are happy to be home, where I was born and brought up.”

Gachagua was impeached by both the National Assembly and the Senate over various allegations and has been pursuing legal avenues to regain his position, although this now seems increasingly unlikely with Kindiki’s official assumption of office.

