Former Kesses MP Mishra named Kenya Biovax Institute Board Chair

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — President William Ruto has appointed former Kesses MP Swarup Mishra as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors for Kenya Biovax Institute Limited.

Mishra, who lost his parliamentary seat to Julius Ruto, a former Uasin Gishu County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance, during the August 2022 polls, will serve a three-year term.

Ruto conveyed the appoitment via Gazette Notice No. 15336 issued on Friday.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint SWARUP RANJAN MISHRA (DR.) to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Kenya Biovax Institute Limited, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 22nd November, 2024,” read the Gazette notice.

The Kenya Biovax Institute Limited is tasked with manufacturing, packaging, and commercializing specialized health products and technologies, including vaccines, therapeutics, and other biomedical products.

