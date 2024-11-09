DP Kindiki Engages Botswana on Trade, Climate, and Backs Odinga’s AU Bid in Diplomatic Talks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 9 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki underscored Kenya’s growing partnership with Botswana during a diplomatic visit to Gaborone, where he held bilateral talks with President Duma Gideon Boko.

The talks, representing President William Ruto, centered on mutual goals for economic development, climate action, and regional security.

“Kenya considers Botswana an ally in continental economic development, peace and security,” Kindiki stated. “Our nations share experiences in democracy and trade that date back to the independence struggle.”

He said that over 1,200 Kenyans currently work in Botswana, especially in governance and education, where Kenyan professionals have contributed significantly. “The Kenyan government appreciates the cordial treatment accorded to our citizens,” he added, affirming Kenya’s gratitude for the positive relations between the two countries.

Kindiki and Boko’s discussions included enhancing cooperation on climate change and trade in key sectors like coffee, tea, beef farming, horticulture, and mining. “Together, we aim to address shared challenges such as climate resilience and support our communities through sustainable trade and security partnerships,” Kindiki explained.

In a diplomatic appeal, Kindiki formally presented Kenya’s request for Botswana’s support for Raila Odinga’s bid to chair the African Union Commission, marking a significant moment in Kenya’s regional engagement strategy. “This support is crucial for Kenya, as we aim to advance our shared goals for peace and stability on the continent,” Kindiki said.

Kenya’s government views these discussions as a step toward strengthening regional influence and fostering economic collaboration across Africa.

