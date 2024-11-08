Cohesion team puts a Sh500,000 fine on KAA Managing Director over failure to honour summons

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Kenya Airports Authority(KAA) Managing Director Henry Ogoye is facing a Sh500,000 fine for skipping an accountability meeting before the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities.

Ogoye was invited to discuss employment diversity and other issues within the state agency, but has skipped four meetings so far, prompting the fine.

The KAA MD was to appear before the Committee to explain measures put in place to ensure all Kenyans have equal opportunities in employment of the organization.

“This is the fourth time the MD is skipping Committee meetings. We have taken stern action against him to serve as an example to other senior government officers who ignore invites by the Committee for accountability,” said the committee chair Adan Haji.

“The Committee has acted in accordance with Article 191 A (1) which compels the Committee to impose a fine on such an absentee witness,” the Mandera West MP added.

The House Team insisted that committee will not be treated in contempt expressing their disappointment on the move by the airport agency MD to skip the meetings.

Kajiado North MP Hon Onesmus Ngogoyo said the Committee will not tolerate senior government officers who show disrespect to the Cohesion Committee by skipping meetings.

“Witnesses need to take serious invites by parliamentary committees. A fine on the MD should sound as a warning to others with similar characters,” said Ngogoyo.

Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were queried why the MD had appeared before another Committee in Parliament yet he skipping the Cohesion team.

“The fact that the MD has chosen to honour invites of another Committee and not the Cohesion one shows he has low regards about this Committee,” stated the Kaspul MP.

The Committee has established ethnic imbalance in employment where one community got a giant share of jobs.

