Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale (centre), Bio Foods CEO Joachim Westerveld and NEMA Director General Mamo Boru during the launch of the company's Sustainability Report on November 4, 2024.

Sustainability Watch

Bio Foods Champions Sustainability with Innovative Initiatives

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Bio Foods, a leading company in the agricultural sector, is making significant strides in sustainability, establishing itself as a benchmark for environmentally responsible practices in Kenya.

The company’s commitment to a sustainable future is showcased in its latest Sustainability Report, highlighting a range of initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact while enhancing community well-being.

During the launch of the Sustainability Report, Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale praised Bio Foods for its proactive approach to sustainability. He emphasized the importance of businesses adopting long-term sustainable practices to preserve the environment for both current and future generations.

“It is crucial for companies to implement initiatives that benefit their operations while positively impacting the environment and communities,” he stated.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale speaks at the launch of BioFoods Sustainability Report on November 4, 2024. /SHARON RESIAN

Joachim Westerveld, CEO of Bio Foods, echoed Duale’s sentiments, emphasizing the company’s mission to prioritize the well-being of employees, farmers, customers, and the environment. “As we continue on our journey toward sustainability, our focus is on creating a positive impact in every facet of our operations,” Westerveld said.

One of the key highlights of Bio Foods’ sustainability efforts is its focus on reducing carbon emissions. The company has achieved a notable 6.4% reduction in carbon intensity while simultaneously increasing production by 20%. This dual approach demonstrates that it is possible to grow economically while prioritizing environmental health. Additionally, Bio Foods harnesses solar energy, with 39% of its operational energy needs met through renewable sources, significantly lowering its carbon footprint.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale (centre) with BioFoods CEO Joachim Westerveld and NEMA boss Mamo Boru at the launch of BioFoods Sustainability Report on November 4, 2024. /SHARON RESIAN

In addition to its environmental initiatives, Bio Foods places a strong emphasis on product safety. The company rigorously tests its milk against 18 quality parameters before it is approved for processing, ensuring that only the safest products reach consumers. Bio Foods maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for antibiotic residues and adheres to the World Health Organization’s aflatoxin standards, meeting the highest safety requirements.

Duale commended Bio Foods’ dedication to sustainable practices and encouraged other businesses to follow suit. “Companies like Bio Foods set a positive example of how to operate responsibly while ensuring the welfare of their employees, farmers, and the environment,” he noted.

Bio Foods is not only focused on its operations but is also dedicated to engaging with the community. The company actively promotes initiatives that address post-consumer waste, collaborating with local organizations to drive positive changes in the industry. This commitment to community engagement is exemplified by their recent partnership with USAID to launch the “Safe Milk Kenya” initiative, which aims to combat aflatoxins and enhance consumer health through education and safe practices.

As Bio Foods continues to innovate and lead in sustainable practices, it serves as a model for other businesses in the region, demonstrating that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. With its ongoing initiatives and a commitment to sustainability at the core of its operations, Bio Foods is not just producing high-quality products; it is paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable future for all.

